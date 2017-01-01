Coffee with a Cop: From doves to dogs to DUIs, LBPD officers have information to share (and donuts)

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Last Saturday, LBPD Community Services Officer Natasha Hernandez flipped pancakes at the high school as part of the Breakers’ “Heartfelt” breakfast, where free screening for cardiac issues was being offered.

On Sunday, Hernandez handed out donuts at a Coffee with Cops gathering on Seaview Street in North Laguna, also staffed by Police Officer Joy Butterfield.

But dishing out goodies, heart-healthy or otherwise, wasn’t all Hernandez and Butterfield were doing: they were at the events to talk to residents about their concerns about crime, and to hand out informational packets about subjects ranging from identity theft to the differences between a bobcat and a mountain lion.

It’s all part of the LBPD’s commitment to community interaction.

Unresponsive crow leads to call-out

Preparing for the event, I had skimmed the police logs. Among entries for grand theft and DUIs and domestic violence, over a three-day period I had found reports of an injured dove, an injured hawk and an injured turtle (front leg), all documented with care.

And this one: a report about an unresponsive crow in someone’s backyard. “Crow on ground hasn’t moved for an hour. Not injured. Just hasn’t learned to fly yet,” said the entry.

That’s the moment when I really fell in love with the LBPD – and the Lagunans who had compassion for all creatures – but I had a question for Officer Hernandez: When should citizens hesitate to call, because after all, not everything is a police matter, right?

She answered immediately. “Never hesitate. We’re around 24/7. We’re here to help,” she said. “Please pick up the phone anytime you have a gut feeling that something is not right. We want to know what’s going on and we’re always happy to check things out.”

Click on photo for a larger image

There’s something about a police car that brings out the kid in all of us

Resident Joy Field, who with her husband owns the house where the police officers set up their booth, couldn’t say enough about her experience with the LBPD.

“This is so great,” Joy said. “I love our police department. No matter how busy they are, they are always kind, no matter what you’re calling about.”

Joy’s young son, Jude (3), was having an awesome time playing in the front seat of the police car, testing out the siren along with other youngsters.

Carmen and Seth Simchowitz with sons Dylan (6), Ethan (4) and daughter Avalon (1), said their kids were super-excited to come to the event. “This is wonderful, so good to see the community get together like this,” Carmen said. “It’s great for the kids.”

“The doughnuts were a definite attraction,” Seth added.

Hernandez says that the department has sometimes chosen the location for the Coffee with a Cop (there’ve been four so far) because of an uptick of certain crimes in selected areas, though this wasn’t the case with this Sunday’s location.

“Coffee” locations are chosen for a reason

However, she said, “When we had the Coffee in Arch Beach Heights, there’d been a rash of mail thefts occurring in the early hours of the morning. We were able to offer some ideas about prevention, including displaying some lockable boxes, and also reassure residents about what was being done to catch the perpetrator. We want to get across the importance of prevention – for instance, remember to lock your car, and do whatever is necessary to prevent crimes of opportunity.”

I had another question, one I’m sure is on the minds of many locals, serious crimes aside. “Barking dogs,” I said. “I’m sure you get many complaints. What’s your response?”

Hernandez didn’t roll her eyes, as I thought she might, given the more egregious offences that I probably should have been asking about.

“We’ll respond,” she said. “Animal services will come around and provide tips on how to handle the situation.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Locals cluster around the police booth, staffed by Community Services Officer Natasha Hernandez, seeking information – or donuts?

So I headed over to Animal Services, where I chatted to Officer David Pietarila. What he had to tell me about his job was so fascinating that I’m going to be writing another article on him and his job and what locals should know about animal services.

But for now: Many of his calls are about coyotes. Most important when you see them, he says, is to act against your normal instincts.

“The usual response is to walk away or ignore the coyote. Don’t. Instead, yell, wave your arms, act like a dominant predator. Of course this isn’t going to prevent all attacks but coyotes do recognize territorial behavior and dominance. If enough people in the community did this, we could make some difference in their behavior.”

Pietarila knows this isn’t going to solve the problem, but it’s something.

In the meantime, let it be known that this is a man with an interesting history. Before beginning work at the LBPD, he was a vet tech. Pietarila has “laid hands” on wallabies, orangutans, bears, mountain lions and even tigers. He knows his animals.

But that’s a story for another day. In the meantime, I must say I had a great time learning more about the LBPD and community issues. It was fun and informative.

I don’t know what happened to the flight-challenged crow. But I do know it was a lucky bird to live in Laguna.