Poetry contest winners wow the audience at the Laguna Beach Library

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Last Saturday morning, I attended a sweet, charming, heartfelt event, where winners of the annual Laguna Beach Library poetry contest read their butterfly-themed poems to an appreciative audience, including two-time winner of the adult category and winner of international poetry awards, Ellen Girardeau Kempler.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jon Gilliom

The winners pose before reading their poems

Talented, well-known local poet John Gardiner introduced creative writers of all ages, from kindergartners to adults, and the winners were as varied in personality as their poems.

One was overcome by emotion, not willing to read her poem (and what writer cannot fully empathize? Many of us are shy loners, after all!); others spoke with confidence; some tackled serious subjects, others took a lighter tone; some wore surf shorts and flip-flops, others wore sparkly dresses and shoes.

Local poet John Gardiner was the MC for the occasion

As John Gardiner said, introducing the youngest poets first, “Usually in a contest the prizes get bigger and bigger as the ceremony goes on; here the prizewinners just get bigger and taller!”

Laguna Library Branch Manager Jon Gilliom, upon starting the proceedings, remarked that choosing first, second, and third place winners was a challenging task with entries from so many talented writers. He’s so right. That’s the difficulty with creative writing, of course, but a contest is a great way to showcase talent.

Several poems caught my attention. My favorite poem – because of course there are no objective ways to choose winners when it comes to literature, it’s so personal – was “Untitled,” by Sofia Combel, third-place winner in the category for third- to fifth graders. Here it is:

Untitled

How? How can you see?

Something different that is inside of me.

You believe what others don’t.

You never doubt me.

You won’t.

Poems are such a subjective matter, but this one really resonated with me.

Next year will be the 20th Annual Poetry Contest, made possible by the generosity of the Friends of the Laguna Beach Library. I can’t wait.