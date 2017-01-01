A Note from Shaena

We continue to receive wonderful tributes from so many people whose lives Stu touched in such positive ways, from almost literally saving a life to bringing happiness to young kids. We are very grateful for the memories.

Looking for photos for “Throwback StuDay”

The Stu News Laguna team thought it might be fun to create a “Throwback StuDay” section made up of photographs of Stu from his younger days. If anyone out there has photos of him from his Little League coaching days – or any photos of him, for that matter – please scan and send them to us for possible publication next week.

Update on Celebration of Life: Stu Saffer, June 17

A Celebration of Stu Saffer’s Life will take place on June 17 at Riddle Field, the baseball field where Stu once said he spent “the happiest eight years of his life” coaching Little League teams.

Click on photo for a larger image

Scott Brashier, whose photos StuNewsLaguna loves, and a happy, healthy Stu

Members of the community are invited to arrive at Riddle Field around 11 a.m. to enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs and other baseball-related goodies from the Snack Bar. Proceeds from these sales will benefit the Laguna Beach Little League.

Best to bring a low-back chair and your favorite baseball cap for a true Laguna- and Stu-style community event. There’ll be music and many memories of Laguna’s Stu to share with each other.

Parking is likely to be limited, so please consider carpooling or taking the trolley.

Services and remembrances will begin at 12 noon. Riddle Field is located at Cliff and Hillcrest Drive above Boat Canyon.

Stu’s family and the Stu News Laguna team hope to see you there to celebrate Stu and the community he loved so very much.