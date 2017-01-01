Fête de la Musique celebrates 10 years with festivities on June 17 in downtown Laguna

The 10th Annual Laguna Beach Fête de la Musique will take place in downtown Laguna Beach on Saturday, June 17. The day’s festivities start at 12 p.m. at Main Beach with the Children’s Parade and The Swing Set Band playing their swing/jazz tunes. Opening ceremonies with dignitaries begin at 1 p.m. on the Main Beach Cobblestones; at 1:30 - 4 p.m., artists perform at approximately 45 downtown locations, with most along Ocean and Forest avenues, and spreading south along PCH to Legion St with a few venues in the HIP District. A closing musical ceremony at 4 p.m. will take place on the Cobblestones. The event is free.

Children’s Parade at Main Beach

Originating in France in the 1980s, Fête, also known as the International Day of Music, celebrates the beginning of summer and the close affiliation Laguna Beach has with its sister city, Menton, France. Presented by the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, it promotes the lively arts through music by a variety of musicians, singers and performers.

This milestone event is being presented in partnership with OC Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, the City of Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, Visit Laguna Beach and the Orange County Visitors Association.

Musicians play on downtown corner

Performers, whether amateur or professional, can learn how they can participate in this year’s Fête by visiting www.lagunabeachsistercities.com/fetedelamusique. Photos and videos from past Fêtes are posted.

Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association has three sister cities: Menton, France; San Jose del Cabo, Mexico; and St. Ives, England. Since its inception, Laguna Beach Sister Cities, established in 2008, has been focused on cultural, educational and social exchanges. It is a broad-based City Council approved, all volunteer, non-profit organization. Contact information: P.O. Box 1011, Laguna Beach, CA 92652. Call 949.492.0883, or visit lagunabeachsistercities.com.