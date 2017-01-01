“Fullest” of the finest: Nikki Bostwick’s new boutique offers paths to wellness through selected products

On entering the new pop-up boutique Fullest, one immediately gets a sense of peace and order, from the snowblink white walls to the ink blue fabric, and the shafts of light coming through the windows. The merchandise — pantry items, organic skin care products, clothing and accessories — line the walls, leaving the area in the middle for a comfy couch that beckons one to sit down. And that’s exactly what Nikki Bostwick, the owner of Fullest, intended.

Serene space invites patrons to browse or sit and relax

It’s all about intention, she says, to approach all aspects of your life with purpose and from a place of wellness. “Wellness is not just about food and movement. It’s about the mindfulness behind every decision; fashion, food, art as expression, personal growth, relationships, and politics.” It’s all encompassing.

Nikki, the founder and editor of the online magazine Fullest, brings its unique vision of culture and wellness to the retail market with her newest venture. Her own journey has been varied. Nikki graduated from Laguna Beach High School, and a year ago married Eric Bostwick, also a LBHS graduate. She studied business in college in Oregon, went to a culinary school for raw food, and was also a yoga instructor.

Nikki Bostwick designed Fullest with attention to every detail

Her experience in yoga no doubt prompted her to offer kundalini yoga, which will be taught twice a week (in the store) by Taylor Eyewalker. Kundalini yoga includes sets of meditation and lifestyle systems, and Taylor says to expect the unexpected. Fullest will also host various workshops; one with the vendors whose products Nikki sells, and possibly a class on macramé. Others topics are in the works.

To contribute to the holistic concept, Nikki personally picks out all the merchandise in her boutique. The clothing is made from natural fibers, the skin care products are organic, and the food products, such as gluten free cake mix and turmeric tea, are of the highest quality.

Health conscious pantry items displayed

It’s obvious when looking around, that every detail was chosen to create a space in which patrons can sit down and relax and talk, which Nikki welcomes. Fullest offers a pure and peaceful environment to pursue a path to wellness.

Fullest is located at 353 No Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach.