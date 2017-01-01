It’s a first: Thurston Middle School and LBHS students compete in Destination Imagination Global Finals in May

For the first time in school history, three teams of students from Thurston Middle School and Laguna Beach High School students participated in the Destination Imagination Global Finals tournament held May 24 to 27 in Knoxville, TN.

All student participants, parent team managers, and teacher sponsors will be recognized for their participation and achievements as part of the Destination Imagination program at the Board meeting on June 13, beginning at 6 p.m.

Teams: Brilliant Boom Bam Bananas, Team Manager: Tanya Hovanesian, Students: 8th graders Evan Henry, Joseph Hovanesian, Jared Moy, and Miles Riehle. The Magnificent Sevens (went to Global Finals), Team Manager: Cameron Flanagan, Students: 7th graders Kai Arellano, Finnley Flanagan, Jeff Herkins, Sherwin Riahi, Eliott Schaffer and Christian Yates, Laguna Beach Code Breakers,

Team Manager: Lisa Herkins, Students: 9th graders Kenneth Chu, Isabel Duong,

Andrew Duong, and Kyle Herkins.

“It was exciting for our students to be able to represent Laguna Beach schools for the first time at the DI global competition,” said Dr. Jason Viloria, superintendent of schools. “Our students were tasked with using real world problem-solving strategies and to think outside the box to solve complex challenges and we could not be prouder of their hard work and dedication. LBUSD is proud of them!”

Destination Imagination is a project-based educational program in which student teams solve open-ended challenges and present their solutions at tournaments. Challenges focus on 21st century skills, science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM), and leadership skills. Teams that advance past regional and state or country tournaments are invited to participate in Global Finals. Elementary, middle, and high school students participate in Destination Imagination across 15 countries and all 50 states.

Each Destination Imagination team spends hours outside the school day in preparation for the tournaments. Each team has at least one Team Manager, often a parent volunteer, who help keep the team on track, but does not assist or interfere with the team’s project. The challenge solutions are entirely developed by students.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Opening ceremony at Destination Imagination: 1,400 students from 20 countries

“The trip to Destination Imagination Global Final Tournament in Tennessee certainly is an eye-opening experience and very educational for our students. Even though we did not bring home any trophies, students met teams from all over the states and other countries and were inspired by their creativities,” said Ermei Fan, teacher sponsor of the LBHS team. “I feel our students absorbed and grew a lot just in this past week by socializing and competing with so many teams around the world. We would like to thank our school district and community who helped us make this trip possible and hope to pass our experiences to future teams representing our schools.”

“The Global Finals was a great experience. I got to meet kids and people from all over the world,” said Kyle Herkins, LBHS team member.

“Being a part of this year’s Global Finals opened my eyes to the competitive and exhilarating spirit of Destination Imagination. Getting to meet people from all parts of the world like Qatar and China going through the same challenges as I am was a profound experience that I will remember forever,” said LBHS team member Kenneth Chu.

Thurston’s The Magnificent Sevens seventh-grade team participated in the scientific category, for which they created and presented a story about a secret mission involving methods of cryptography and steganography.

“There were so many awesome things at Global Finals. From pin trading, where I met kids my age from other countries, to the advanced chemistry class session, building and racing a hovercraft, and learning about the NASA projects for kids my age, DI Global Finals was an amazing experience,” said seventh grade team member Finn Flanagan.

“I really enjoyed going to DI global finals, especially meeting, interacting, and talking to people from around the globe. The environment was gorgeous and there were lots of activities, all within a walking distance,” said Eliott Schaffer, seventh grade team member.

“DI Global Finals was a great experience for the whole team. One of the best parts was getting to meet other students from all over the world. I also enjoyed looking at all the new technology in the convention center,” said Kai Arellano, seventh grade team member.

“I really enjoyed the experience. The entire competition was on a much larger scale than I expected, and I had lots of fun,” said team member Sherwin Riahi.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

(l-r) Evan Henry, Jared Moy, and Joseph Hovanesian of Boom Bam Bananas

Thurston’s Brilliant Boom Bam Bananas eighth-grade team designed a structure weighing 21 grams that held up nearly 500 pounds, and they performed a story set 65 million years ago about fictional dinosaurs using their inventions to prevent the meteor from destroying their world.

Team member Joseph Hovanesian said, “It was a truly amazing experience to be at Global Finals. I was astounded by the creativity of the performances to the same challenges and truly inspired as I walked through the prop rooms and saw the amazing things kids had made, like a seven-foot dragon made from M&M wrappers, and a 20-foot wooden cog and wheel system that played a student-made piano, xylophone and drum along with a light show. There is no limit to imagination.”

“Kids and adults alike wore self-made costumes designed from duct tape and other materials. My favorite costumes were the twirling human fidget spinners. The creativity was amazing,” said Brilliant Boom Bam Bananas team manager Tanya Hovanesian.

LBHS’ Laguna Code Breakers competed in the Scientific Challenge, called Top Secret, against teams from nine countries and 27 U.S. States. They performed a Team Challenge regarding astronauts on a secret mission trying to find out where Earth’s trash was going in space. They then were given an Instant Challenge to be completed in a certain number of minutes.

“Being part of DI and getting into Global Finals was one of the best experiences I have had at Laguna Beach High School,” said Andrew Duong, LBHS team member.

“The Destination Imagination Global Finals was such an eye opening, once in a lifetime experience. I met people from all over the world, and even made friends from places like Qatar and British Columbia,” said LBHS team member Isabel Duong.

The Laguna Beach teams’ participation was supported by PTAs, SchoolPower, Wahoo’s and generous support from families.

“Thank you to all the people who supported us and helped us get to the Global Finals. It was an experience we will never forget,” said Lisa Herkins, Team Manager for Laguna Beach Code Breakers.

For more information about the teams see www.LagunaBeachDI.com.