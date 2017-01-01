Print | Email

Interfaith Council honors LBHS Class of 2017 graduates at Laguna Presbyterian Church on June 11

The Class of 2017 Laguna Beach High School’s graduating seniors will be recognized by the Interfaith Council at a baccalaureate service on Sun, June 11, at 4 p.m. at the Laguna Presbyterian Church at 415 Forest Ave. 

Graduating seniors and their friends and families are invited to an afternoon of music, speeches by seniors, and a guest speaker.

Parking is off Third St.

 

