Marge: Second time is a charm, we hope

Maybe you recognize Marge. She’s been featured before as pet of the week. We’re hoping this time does the trick, and someone just can’t pass her up. And just looking at her, who could? As described by Nancy Goodwin, the LBAS’s director, “Marge is a great dog.”

By others she’s described as, “a really extra nice gal.” She is an 8-month-old female terrier mix. In addition to her lovable personality, she has all the right qualifications. She’s housetrained, spayed, and current on her vaccinations. Who wouldn’t want this sweet little girl as a new member of the family? Marge is more than ready to join your household. She’s packed and ready to go!

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, (949) 497-3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures: www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.