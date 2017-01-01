Print | Email

Not too early to think about fireworks? Ocean Institute offers Fourth of July cruise

The Ocean Institute will present a sunset cruise with a unique opportunity to enjoy an evening of Fourth of July fireworks on Tuesday, July 4, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.  

The cruise will be onboard the Institute’s R/V Sea Explorer; enjoy beer, wine and light snacks.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The Ocean Institute’s Sea Explorer

Cost: $65 per adult (age 13+), $45 per child, age 4-12. Must be age 4 or older; participants under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

For additional information or to buy tickets online, visit http://www.ocean-institute.org/event/4th-july-fireworks-cruise. Sea Star members receive a 10 percent discount. Click on the “Get Involved” tab and the “Become a Member” tab for additional details and to sign up online.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.