Not too early to think about fireworks? Ocean Institute offers Fourth of July cruise

The Ocean Institute will present a sunset cruise with a unique opportunity to enjoy an evening of Fourth of July fireworks on Tuesday, July 4, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

The cruise will be onboard the Institute’s R/V Sea Explorer; enjoy beer, wine and light snacks.

The Ocean Institute’s Sea Explorer

Cost: $65 per adult (age 13+), $45 per child, age 4-12. Must be age 4 or older; participants under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

For additional information or to buy tickets online, visit http://www.ocean-institute.org/event/4th-july-fireworks-cruise. Sea Star members receive a 10 percent discount. Click on the “Get Involved” tab and the “Become a Member” tab for additional details and to sign up online.