Planning Commission axes C-rating

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The end may be in sight for the lengthy and contentious Planning Commission hearings on the proposed amendments to the City’s Historic Preservation Ordinance.

A unanimous Planning Commission voted Wednesday to remove “C-rated” structures from the list of historic resources and for staff to devise an evaluation of the effect on neighborhoods by offering parking incentives for historical structures.

Comments by the Commission and the public will be incorporated into the proposed ordinance or as addenda for a hearing on July 5, possibly the last go-round prior to submission to the City Council with a recommendation for approval.

“I really think we will be finished with this after the next hearing,” said Sue Kempf, Commission chair.

If a favorable recommendation on Option Two by the Commission is approved by the Council, C-rated property owners will not be required to meet the Secretary of the Interior standards nor have to appear before the Heritage Committee for input on a project. Projects would go directly to the Design Review Board for consideration based on new criteria as well as existing residential design guidelines.

Heritage Committee appearance won’t be necessary if Council approves Option Two, but certain design criteria may apply

Proposed criteria:

*Maintain current relationship to the neighborhood---compliance with a long-standing goal of neighborhood compatibility for all remodels or new construction

*Consistency with existing pattern of neighborhood open space

*Facades must conform to the scale of the neighborhood and appropriate heights – if the façade stays the same, even large additions may be approved but…

*Neighborhood setback patterns must be considered

*Garages and driveways must be compatible with the established neighborhood

The five criteria are meant to ensure that future modifications of C-rated structures will still contribute to the streetscape and the elusive “village atmosphere.”

Under Option Three, modifications may no longer be prohibitively expensive for C-rated homes.

Ron Gallagher had to spend $23,000 to replace windows consistent with construction at the time his grandfather bought property from Joe Jahraus. Vinyl windows would have cost him $7,000.

“The issue is public property rights versus private property rights,” summed up Commissioner Anne Johnson.

Majority of speakers oppose C-rating without owner approval

Some 35 people gave their opinions on the three options considered by the commission, the majority opposed to C-rated homes having a status without owner approval.

“The ordinance should be a tool, not a hammer,” said Sharon Fudge.

However, three former Planning Commissioners supported Option Three, which they said better protects C-rated structures.

“The Option is consistent with our General Plan and with the California Environmental Quality Act regulations, prevents un-reviewed demolition, piecemeal alterations and provides incentives for preservation,” said former commissioner Becky Jones.

The Commission suggested that the City hire an employee knowledgeable about historical structures to provide guidance to owners of structures on the cusp of historical or architectural merit that contribute to the overall character of Laguna Beach.