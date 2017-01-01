Print | Email

Thurston presents The Lion King Jr this weekend

Thurston Middle School Drama is proud to present The Lion King Jr, the eighth graders musical, this weekend. Tickets are still available for this great family show.

Appropriate for families and children of all ages, Disney’s The Lion King has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world. The African savannah comes to life with Simba, Rafiki, and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle, and back again in this inspiring coming-of-age tale. 

“We just can’t wait to see [everyone],” says Alexis Karol, Drama/Theatre Teacher & Director.

This production runs for three days only, with five opportunities to catch Simba and his friends at Thurston Middle School.

Performances will take place tonight, June 9, at 4 and 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday, June 10 at 4 and 6:30 p.m.

The show runs approximately 90 minutes, including intermission. Tickets will be sold at the door: $15 adults, $10 students & seniors. The location is Thurston Middle School Black Box, 2100 Park Avenue, Laguna Beach

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.