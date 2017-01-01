Thurston presents The Lion King Jr this weekend

Thurston Middle School Drama is proud to present The Lion King Jr, the eighth graders musical, this weekend. Tickets are still available for this great family show.

Appropriate for families and children of all ages, Disney’s The Lion King has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world. The African savannah comes to life with Simba, Rafiki, and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle, and back again in this inspiring coming-of-age tale.

“We just can’t wait to see [everyone],” says Alexis Karol, Drama/Theatre Teacher & Director.

This production runs for three days only, with five opportunities to catch Simba and his friends at Thurston Middle School.

Performances will take place tonight, June 9, at 4 and 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday, June 10 at 4 and 6:30 p.m.

The show runs approximately 90 minutes, including intermission. Tickets will be sold at the door: $15 adults, $10 students & seniors. The location is Thurston Middle School Black Box, 2100 Park Avenue, Laguna Beach