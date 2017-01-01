Laguna Little League AA team wins Tournament of Champions, capping a dream season

Wyatt Bogdan and Grant Regal teamed up at Chapparosa Park, Laguna Niguel, to pitch a three-hit shutout for Laguna Beach Little League AA Lumberyard en route to their 10-0 victory against the Rancho Niguel Orioles in the AA Tournament of Champions championship game.

Lumberyard jumped out to an early 8-0 lead during the first two innings, and never looked back.

Photo courtesy Brian Vellmure

Victorious Little Leaguers celebrate their win

Jacob Yi and Wyatt Bogdan each had two hits, as did Parker Moore, who belted his third home run of the season in the fourth inning.

Bryce Stothers made several nice plays from third base. Catcher Braylon Vellmure and Grant Regal teamed up in the bottom of the fifth inning to make a great play at home to erase the Orioles only real threat to score in the game.

The victory capped a dream season for Lumberyard, who lost their first game of the season and then went undefeated over their next 20 games, en route to winning the LBLL regular season championship, LBLL postseason tournament championship, and the Tournament of Champions championship.

Huge congrats to all the players on Team Lumberyard on a truly historic Little League season: Wyatt Bogdan, Rocco Tosti, Enzo Casolari, Jacob Yi, Grant Watson, Bryce Stothers, Patrick Nugent, Parker Moore, Grant Regal, Braylon Vellmure, Logan Guerrero, and Brody Azadian.