Take a sweet journey from bean to bar at The Great Kosher Chocolate Factory at Chabad on June 14

Discover how chocolate is made at the Great Kosher Chocolate Factory coming to Laguna Beach on Wed, June 14, 5 p.m. at the Chabad Jewish Center. In the first part of the Chocolate Factory workshop, participants will mold their own Jewish chocolate objects such as chocolate Challahs, Star of David, Menorahs, Kiddush cups & bottles, Bar/ Bat Mitzvah themed molds, the Chai (life) symbol, Chanukah Gelt, Menorahs and more.

Then, while the chocolate is hardening, the second process begins, making chocolate from scratch. From roasting and grinding the cacao beans, to winnowing the cacao shell pieces, there are a total of eight steps to make delicious, mouthwatering chocolate. During the transformation “From the Bean to the Bar,” the smell is out of this world.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Participants will mold chocolates used to celebrate special Jewish days

The Kosher industry accounts for over $100 billion in annual sales, $40 billion in the US alone. More and more products are kosher certified each day, and almost every major supermarket carries a line of kosher products.

But many people are puzzled about Kosher. Participants will find out what “kosher” means, its significance, and why it’s used to celebrate special Jewish days.

The Great Kosher Chocolate Factory is the Chabad’s most exciting and educational Youth Zone workshop yet. It is open to all community children and their families. The cost is $10 per child, and $50 for a workshop sponsor. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call the Chabad office at (949) 499 – 0770.

Chabad is located at 30804 S. Coast Hwy, across from Montage Resort.