A Note from Shaena

We continue to receive wonderful tributes from so many people whose lives Stu touched in such positive ways, from almost literally saving a life to bringing happiness to young kids. We are very grateful for the memories.

Throwback Stu’sDay: Stu with one of his Little League teams

As most readers know, a Celebration of Life will take place on this Saturday June 17 at Riddle Field, the baseball field where Stu once said he spent “the happiest eight years of his life” coaching Little League teams.

Throwback Stu’sDay: Stu with Brandon, whom he loved like a son

Members of the community are invited to arrive at Riddle Field around 11 a.m. to enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs and other baseball-related goodies from the Snack Bar. Proceeds from these sales will benefit the Laguna Beach Little League.

This will be a great time to share memories of Stu and chat with fellow Lagunans.

At 12 noon, official “remembrances” will start, finishing in plenty of time for you to continue on to Fete de la Musique, a tradition Stu loved.

Best to bring a low-back chair and your favorite baseball cap for a true Laguna- and Stu-style community event. There’ll be music and many memories of Laguna’s Stu to share with each other.

Throwback Stu’sDay: Stu and his beloved Laguna

Parking is likely to be limited, so please consider carpooling or taking the trolley.

Riddle Field is located at Cliff and Hillcrest Drive above Boat Canyon.

Stu’s family and the Stu News Laguna team hope to see you there to celebrate Stu and the community he loved so very much.