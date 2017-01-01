Iconic City Hall pepper tree may soon be on the chopping block

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The iconic pepper tree that has been in front of City Hall long before it was City Hall may be on the chopping block.

Two arborists have recommended removal of the tree, which they determined is in serious danger of toppling, an unacceptable risk to people entering City Hall, walking or parking in front of it, and to the building itself, according to the staff report.

“I was in mourning until I got a call from Steve (Councilman Dicterow) who said there was no way he was voting to remove the tree,” said former mayor and landscape architect Ann Christoph.

“It looks perfectly good and if it were out in the middle nowhere, we could let it fall. The problem is the location, with people walking under it,” she said.

She jokingly suggested that the City could put a sign under the tree reading, “Walk fast. The tree could fall at any time.”

Christoph and Beautification Council President Ruben Flores had consulted with the City’s contracted arborist on options to save the tree and reduce the likelihood of its falling down.

Among the options discussed were closing the area within the “fall zone,” should the tree topple. Another option considered, but discarded was installation of a steel structure to protect anyone in the fall zone.

Realistically, the council probably will consider only two options: severe pruning at an estimated cost of $10,000 or replacement with a tree of significant size at a cost of $30,000 to $40,000.

The pepper tree has become an icon in Laguna

“We could chop it off; that would at least acknowledge that we were keeping it alive,” said Christoph.

Leaving the stump in place would mean relocating a replacement, perhaps by removing the Cork Pine, one of the other seven trees in front of City Hall, as suggested by one of the two arborists who diagnosed the dangerous condition of the pepper tree.

Staff favors the purchase of a new tree and has located two sources for mature peppers in Southern California. The existing tree is 35 feet tall with a trunk diameter of 62 inches.

This is not the first time that the subject of a replacement for the pepper tree was considered.

Former City Manager Ken Frank recalled that some years ago the City had purchased a “big box pepper tree,” ready for planting.

“But at the time, the City Hall pepper tree appeared to be going gangbusters,” said Frank. “The (replacement) tree outgrew the box and we sold it.”

The existing tree is part of Laguna’s history and some of its happiest celebrations.

It is believed to have been planted in front of the Rogers home by homesteader George Rogers and his daughter Elizabeth in the late 1800s, on the site now occupied by City Hall. The Laguna Beach Woman’s Club bought the property in 1927 and deeded it to the City in 1950, reportedly with the proviso that if the pepper tree was ever removed the deed was null and void, later negated.

Generations of Laguna Beach children have grown up celebrating the start of the winter holidays with the lighting of the pepper tree on Hospitality Night.

Richard Nixon is said to have given a campaign speech in 1952 under the tree. Most recently, Tristan Abel and Sarah Yahnke plighted their troth by the tree on Valentine’s Day of this year.