LB Water Polo 12U girls win 1st place in Southern Pacific Zone Jr Olympic Qualifying tournament

Last weekend, Laguna’s 12U girls won first place in the Southern Pacific Zone Junior Olympic Qualifying Tournament and will be rewarded with the overall #1 seed for the 12U girls’ division at the National Junior Olympics in July.

Submitted photo

Back row: Lauren Schneider, Taylor Naughton, Sara Block, Myha Pinto, Cleo Washer, Charlotte Riches, Avery Montiel, Rebecca Storke,

Sadie Riester and Coach Kelcie Ferreira

Front row: Nina Rogers, Lauren Short, Eleanor Ramsey, Claire Turner, Jordan Schneider & Ava Knepper.

The USA Water Polo Junior Olympic Championships is the largest age group water polo tournament in the nation. Athletes and teams come from across the country to compete on the national stage. The Junior Olympics Tournament consists of two divisions, the Championship Division and the Classic Division. Teams compete over a four-day period within their respective age category.