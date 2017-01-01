LBHS graduate Bruce Knill receives Congressional nomination, is headed to West Point

Bruce Knill will be the first LBHS graduate to receive an appointment to West Point Academy for more than 30 years (as far as we can find out), a great achievement for this young man. Bruce has attended school in the LBUSD since kindergarten, beginning at Top of the World, and then moving on to Thurston and LBHS.

Not everyone realizes that an appointment to West Point requires a Congressional nomination. And, unlike regular college when students usually get to come home for the summer, the cadets have very little down time. West Point is a 47-month commitment from cadet basic training, which Bruce will start on July 3, to graduation.

“Bruce’s great great uncle was a bomber in World War II, but otherwise he has no significant family history of military service. We are so proud his decision to attend West Point is based on something he wants, not anything his family expects of him. We know he will do great,” Bruce’s mother, Kimberly Knill, told Stu News Laguna on behalf of the family.

Bruce was honored at the high school Honors Convocation by the presence of West Point representative Murray Schrantz, West Point Class of 1971.

West Point representative Murray Schrantz formally presented Bruce with his appointment papers

In his speech, Schrantz noted, “Bruce has gone through a very competitive admissions process and this year approximately 18,000 young men and women applied for admission to West Point, though only 1150 were accepted. Bruce will report to West Point to join the Class of 2021 on July 3.

“He should be commended for his determination and patriotism in choosing to serve in the United States military in these challenging times. He will spend the next four years preparing for a career in the U.S. Army, while earning a degree in a very demanding curriculum at what is arguably the world’s premier leadership institution.”

Schrantz also pointed out that West Point has produced more Rhodes Scholars and Hertz fellows, the preeminent post graduate scientific award, than all but four colleges and universities in this country.”

Bruce demonstrated initiative and excellent reflexes during his Little League days. Here he tags out a player on the opposite team (name unknown)

“A favorite expression at West Point is that ‘much of the history we teach…was made by students we taught.’ Great leaders such as Grant, Lee, Pershing, MacArthur, Eisenhower, Patton, Schwarzkopf and Petraeus are among the more than 50,000 of our graduates during the last 215 years,” Schrantz noted. “Countless others, following their military service, have had distinguished careers in business, medicine, law, sports, science, and politics. West Point has produced two presidents, nine U.S. senators, 37 governors and hundreds of members of Congress, along with many astronauts including Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon.

“Upon graduating from West Point, what Bruce will do in defending this great nation, its Constitution, and what our flag represents, enshrined in our motto - Duty, Honor, Country - is priceless,” Schrantz concluded.