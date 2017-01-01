On July 15, every penny counts at the Tip-A-Cop fundraiser at Ruby’s for the Special Olympics OC Region

In conjunction with Special Olympics athletes, Laguna Beach Police Department employees will be volunteering their time to work alongside Ruby’s Diner restaurant staff to help raise money for the Special Olympics Orange County Region at a Tip-A-Cop fundraiser. The fundraiser will take place on Sat, July 15, from noon to 5 p.m., at Ruby’s Diner located at 30622 Pacific Coast Hwy.

The LBPD, along with the international law enforcement community, has a longstanding relationship with the Special Olympics. Police officers partner with area restaurants to hold Special Olympics Fundraisers on specific dates, hosted by one or more restaurants. Officers and Special Olympics athletes meet and greet customers, help take orders and deliver drinks and food.

Customers are encouraged to “tip the cop” for their service in the form of a tax- deductible donation, 100 percent of which goes to the Special Olympics program. This is in addition to the customary tip left for the restaurant’s server for their service.

While supporting a great cause, the community can enjoy great food, and interact with some of Laguna Beach’s ‘Finest’ and Special Olympics athletes. The Police Department will have static displays with a police car, motorcycle, police K-9 unit and a mini jail. There will also be a fingerprinting station, face painting, and a balloon artist.

At the 2016 fundraiser, Capt. Darin Lenyi, LBPD, presents a $20,136 check to Max Grasso (center), representing the Special Olympics, as John McCormick, general manager of Ruby’s LB, looks on.

Special Olympics relies on fundraisers for the many services it provides to our Special Olympics athletes. Events are held annually in more than 170 countries for people with intellectual disabilities. More than 3.1 million athletes of all ages are involved in these Special Olympics programs. The LBPD is proud to be able to play a small part in providing opportunities for the athletes to train, compete, have fun, and become productive and respected members of society.

For further information, contact: Lieutenant Joe Torres at (949) 497-0330 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.