The Lion King Jr was a roaring success for Thurston eighth grade performers

Thurston Middle School Drama presented Disney’s The Lion King Jr this last weekend to loud applause and the roar of the crowd (not to mention the roars and grunts of the performers).

In this great show, the African savannah came to life with Simba, Rafiki, and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journeyed from Pride Rock to the jungle, and back again in this inspiring coming-of-age tale.

Photo by Celena delPizzo-Howell

Alana Bassett, Brooke Hardy, Layla Al-Alawi and ensemble

“Working on this show was a phenomenal experience, from becoming closer to each and every one of the cast members, to working with the stage crew, especially Ms. Karol, our director,” said Brooke Hardy (Young Simba).

“When I’m performing on stage, it feels as though I was made to do this. This feeling that came upon me while performing in this show, and I hadn’t experienced it until Ms. Karol came along, so I will forever and always be thankful for that wonderful gift. Long story short, performing on that stage at Thurston Middle School was one of the absolute best experiences I have ever had,” Brooke added.

TMS Drama Teacher and Director Alexis Karol says that the biggest challenge was preparing for the show within the confines of a class period.

“This meant the students hadn’t run the show in its entirety without stopping until their first public performance!” she notes. “The students truly stepped up to the plate and performed with confidence and grace. It was a joy to watch them focus, work hard, and enjoy the performance experience. There’s nothing quite like the thrill of performing, and it is a gift to be in a position to create opportunities like these for our students.”

Photo by Celena delPizzo-Howell

Maya Gallegos and the lionesses

The young actors couldn’t agree more about the thrill of performing.

“My experience in the Lion King was very fun,” said Alana Bassett (Young Nala). “I loved working with all of my friends and building stronger bonds with them. The show turned out great, and everyone was very pumped to perform in the show. I am glad I was given the opportunity to be a part of this. Hearing everyone sing and watching them dance made me realize how far we have come since the beginning of the year.”

The young performers were thrilled, watching a video that the choreographer of the play, Paul Nygro, had sent the kids, to be greeted by the leads of the National Tour of The Lion King.

Seems as though the audience had just as much fun as the performers. Audience member Jennifer Bullington said: “My five year old daughter was just thrilled by all the animal costumes. We enjoyed pointing out what each of them were as they came on stage - especially the leaping antelope! From the costumes to the set to the choreography to the super talented kids, it was like we were taken on a magical journey to Africa! It was so good!”

And the last word comes from Bree Burgess Rosen, who knows a lot about acting, directing and stage management. “The collaboration behind this production is what really made it extraordinary: Students, designers, production staff, teachers, and mentors worked together on choreography, costumes, and so on. I loved the masks made by art students being worn by drama students.

“Kudos to Alexis Karol for bringing such an enormous undertaking to such a joyful end. The performances were impressive too – a lot of talent being taught and nurtured to the highest possible achievement,” Rosen added.

Next up at Thurston: A production of The Lottery by seventh graders. Stay tuned.