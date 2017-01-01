Council will present three proclamations for three very different reasons this evening

By BARBARA DIAMOND

A City Council proclamation to be presented tonight will honor the Tenth Annual Fete de la Musique on Saturday and its founder, the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Assn.

The Fete was introduced in Laguna by the association in June 2008 and was named in 2010 by the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance as the best new art program of the year. It has continued to blossom in Laguna.

It has become the largest and most widely attended musical event in Laguna, according to the proclamation. Musicians will perform on almost every street corner, in alleys and many store fronts, from Main Beach to City Hall and from Broadway to Laguna Avenue.

Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett will speak in opening ceremonies at 1 p.m.

The Supervisor is one of the association’s five designated partners in the event, which include the city, the Chamber of Commerce, Visit Laguna Beach and the OC California.

“This is a really big deal this year,” said Arts Commissioner and Sister Cities Board member Pat Kollenda. “This is the first time the City has participated.”

Also known as World Music Day the fete originated in France to celebrate the beginning of summer with music.

In Laguna, the event also celebrates the City’s close ties to its sister cities: Menton, France; San Jose de Cabo, Mexico; and St. Ives, which involves cultural, educational and business exchanges.

The City Council will also present a proclamation to honor the late Stu Saffer, founder of Stu News. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Riddle Field.

A third proclamation will name June as Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month in Laguna Beach and June 21 as “The Longest Day.”

The Longest Day is a sunrise-to-sunset event that honors the strength, heart and endurance of those facing Alzheimer’s.

More than five million people are living with Alzheimer’s. The number is expected to grow, as will the number of caretakers, now estimated at 16,286 in Orange County.

The proclamations will be presented as Extraordinary Business, prior to the Consent Calendar.