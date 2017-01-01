The town is blooming with rainbow colors in honor of LGBT Heritage & Culture Month

The spirit of the first official LGBT Heritage & Culture Month in Laguna Beach is alive, Chris Tebbutt, the driving force behind the City’s Proclamation, tells Stu News Laguna. And indeed, the town is blooming with rainbow colors.

“If businesses want to show their pride and hang a poster and/or flag, they should request one from the Chamber of Commerce or Visit Laguna Beach,” Tebbutt advises.

Elena Butalova holds up the promotional poster designed by Bill Atkins (and shows off some creative rainbow art)

Businesses are encouraged to be creative in Pride merchandising and promotions that will show support of the events taking place for LGBT Heritage & Culture Month and the events on June 25.

Residents are also encouraged to fly their rainbow flags proudly for the month of June.

Heidi Miller of Tight Assets flies the rainbow flag

Happily, OC Pride’s official closing events will take place in Laguna Beach this year. Festivities begin with a party at West Street Beach (10 a.m. -4 p.m.), followed by a dance party at the legendary Boom Boom Room (2-11 p.m.), followed by an evening at Main Street Bar & Cabaret (till 2 a.m.)

The LGBT Heritage & Culture Committee is seeking volunteers to help with the events on June 25. To volunteer for the events, sign up here:

https://m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/508094eafac2da7fd0-june

More details and hotel packages are available at VisitGayLagunaBeach.com