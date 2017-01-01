Summer Jazz will start heating up the local music scene on June 21 at the Rose Garden

Kicking off the Jazz Wednesdays series presented by Laguna Beach Live! on June 21 is The Latin Jazz Syndicate, known for high-energy, harmonic perfection. Introducing a fusion of Latin and World rhythms through famous jazz standards, this group of all-star musicians, led by trumpeter Bijon Watson, formed The Syndicate as a “vacation break” between tours with artists such as Harry Connick, Jr., Justin Timberlake, Queen Latifah, Michael Buble, The Temptations, Natalie Cole, Prince and more.

Submitted photo

Members of The Latin Jazz Syndicate

Bijon began playing the trumpet at the age of eight. Classically trained, Bijon has performed with the Los Angeles Opera, the Boston Pops, the LA Philharmonic and, on the lighter side, on American Idol, Dancing with the Stars and Grammy award shows. Aside from worldwide tours, his work adorns many a recording, his latest being with Justin Timberlake and Michael Buble.

Joining Bijon are Carlos Ordiano, Keyboards; Rene Camacho, Bass; Ruben Ordiano, Drums/Percussion; Joey DeLeon, Percussion and Will Brahm; Guitar

The series returns to the beautiful Rose Garden at Hotel Laguna with a variety of top musicians. Concerts will be at 6 – 8 p.m., and doors will open at 5 p.m. for dining.

Tickets can be purchased online for $25 for table seating and $20 for side seating at www.lagunabeachlive.org or by phone at 800-595-4849. Tickets at the door are $25-30. Season tickets can also be purchased online. Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out. Information line is 949-715-9713.

The Latin Jazz Syndicate is just the beginning of one hot season of jazz: July 5 welcomes vocalist Samantha Sidley and Dan Reckard on piano; July 19 is the Eric Dries Group; August 2 showcases internationally-acclaimed vocalist Leslie Lewis; August 16 is A Tribute to the Poll Winners: Barney Kessel, Shelly Manne, and Ray Brown featuring Graham Dechter on guitar, Ryan Shaw on drums, and Alex Frank on bass; and the series concludes August 30 with the Laguna Beach Live! All Stars.