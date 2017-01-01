Print | Email

Laguna Hackers sponsor the 17th Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament for Boys & Girls Club Bluebird Branch

In memory of Bob Margolis and his philanthropic legacy, the Laguna Hackers will once again sponsor the 17th Annual Bob Margolis Memorial “Lucky 7” Golf Tournament on Mon, July 17, at the Aliso Viejo Country Club to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Bluebird Branch. The event will feature a “scramble format” golf tournament, silent auction, helicopter ball-drop raffle, and dinner. Individuals can golf for $150, which includes dinner. Sponsorships start at $250, and dinner is available for $40 for those who just want to come to dinner.

Golfers will walk away with several prizes and giveaways provided by hole sponsors. Generating over 130 golfers, this golf tournament and auction raises over $20,000 for the Bluebird Branch of the Boys & Girls Club every year. Harry Bithell of Surterre Properties and long-time Laguna Hacker will chair the event. He leads an incredible committee of fellow realtors residing in LB who meet to play golf every Thurs on golf courses all over OC.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Spectators at Lucky 7 Golf Tournament at Aliso Viejo Country Club

Bithell, who chaired the founding committee for The Girls Club in 1971, moved a donated building to the Bluebird Park site. He keeps the now deemed Bluebird Branch of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, close to his heart with this special event.

Bithell adds, “This great team effort was coordinated by the Laguna Hackers, Boys and Girls Club, and the Margolis Family. We keep this tradition going because we believe in the Boys & Girls Club and the legacy our dear friend Bob Margolis left behind which was to always give back.”

This annual tournament is in memory of Bob Margolis, whose generosity and outstanding character is honored by raising much needed funds for local

charities. Over the past 16 years, this event has raised over $200,000 for the Bluebird Branch of the Boys & Girls Club of LB to ensure hundreds of children each year have a life enriching experience and brighter futures.

 

