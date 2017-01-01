Brunch cooking class with Sue Bibee at Bluebird Farms may bake up the Best Blueberry Muffin Ever

On Saturday June 17 from 9 a.m. to noon, Chef Sue Bibee will offer a brunch cooking class at Bluebird Canyon Farm that could result in bakers creating the “best blueberry muffin ever.”

“This morning brunch is all about the muffin pan,” Bibee explains. “We will look at the different muffin pans available and see they aren’t all alike, and how the pan actually does affect the baking process.”

Chef Bibee explains that the class will get some eggs from the chickens at Bluebird Farm. Class members will make some baked eggs in the muffin pan with assorted toppings of their choice.

Submitted photo

Blueberry muffins will be Chef Bibee’s best

“I have been looking at different blueberry muffin recipes and continue to see the heading, The Best Blueberry Muffin Ever for all different muffins,” Bibee adds. “We can explore that by having our own blueberry muffin bake-off and trying out a few of these best ever muffins and decide for ourselves. We will also make some of our own granola for you to take home. I also want to show how easy it is to make and create our own yogurt berry parfaits for a quick and easy weekday breakfast. We’ll have a big bag of oranges from our Farmer’s Market to juice and create a refreshing brunch mimosa.”

“Sue is an amazing chef who has studied with the best,” says Kathy Tanaka of Bluebird Farms. “She loves to use the best organic ingredients just picked from the farm. She has the gift of hospitality and is a pleasure to be around. Her food is delicious.”

Tanaka says she’s planning many fun activities on the Farm, along with existing activities.

Bluebird Canyon Farm is the setting for wonderful community get-togethers

“We are going to have Growing Skills classes, Make and Take classes, Cooking Classes, Kids classes, Farm Tours, Artist Painting Days, Amazing Farm Dinners and more,” she adds.

Bluebird Canyon Farms is a 15-acre operating biodynamic farm, education and design center located in Laguna Beach. Set into the hillside with sweeping ocean views, the farm is a place for people to gather, enjoy nature, and exchange ideas and practices designed to help promote a better future. The Farm hosts community events and educational workshops to encourage individuals to incorporate sustainable ecological practices into their lives.

For more information on the brunch cooking class with Chef Sue Bibee, visit

https://www.bluebirdcanyonfarms.com/farm-school-event/brunch-with-sue-bibee-cooking-class/

Bluebird Canyon Farm is located at 1085 Bluebird Canyon Drive.