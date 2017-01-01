Print | Email

93-year-old Lagunan Maria Siani crosses the line in style, winning a crystal trophy in a 5k race

Maria Siani, 93 years young, participated in a recent 5K run and won a beautiful crystal trophy for taking part. Comfortably attired in a bright blue shirt and black jogging pants, Maria fit in well with the joggers around her, despite their average age being, well, at least a few decades younger. 

Maria, who emigrated from Italy in 1929 when she was just five years old, formed a team named “Maria’s Team.” The 5K was a first race for all three team members: Maria, her daughter Sandra Siani, and her friend Karen Serrano. 

Submitted photo

Maria Siani with Jim Digrado, event coordinator

“I’ve always admired people who ran races and I always wanted to take part,” Maria says, happy to have crossed the finish line, albeit with a little help from her friends and daughter. 

“Since she always wanted to do it, she thought now was the time,” her proud daughter Sandra says. 

Adds a smiling Maria, “The moral of the story is that it is never too late to do what you have always wanted to do and to try new things.”

Maria, a cancer survivor and all-round determined person, widow of the late Salvatore Siani, has lived in Laguna Beach for 52 years, as has her daughter Sandra. 

No word about her next venture, not yet, anyway…

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.