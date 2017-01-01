93-year-old Lagunan Maria Siani crosses the line in style, winning a crystal trophy in a 5k race

Maria Siani, 93 years young, participated in a recent 5K run and won a beautiful crystal trophy for taking part. Comfortably attired in a bright blue shirt and black jogging pants, Maria fit in well with the joggers around her, despite their average age being, well, at least a few decades younger.

Maria, who emigrated from Italy in 1929 when she was just five years old, formed a team named “Maria’s Team.” The 5K was a first race for all three team members: Maria, her daughter Sandra Siani, and her friend Karen Serrano.

Submitted photo

Maria Siani with Jim Digrado, event coordinator

“I’ve always admired people who ran races and I always wanted to take part,” Maria says, happy to have crossed the finish line, albeit with a little help from her friends and daughter.

“Since she always wanted to do it, she thought now was the time,” her proud daughter Sandra says.

Adds a smiling Maria, “The moral of the story is that it is never too late to do what you have always wanted to do and to try new things.”

Maria, a cancer survivor and all-round determined person, widow of the late Salvatore Siani, has lived in Laguna Beach for 52 years, as has her daughter Sandra.

No word about her next venture, not yet, anyway…