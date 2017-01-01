Lagunans tell us what they’ll be reading this summer

Compiled by Lynette Brasfield

As a long-time avid reader, I’m always curious about what other people are reading and why. So with summer approaching, I decided it was time for Stu News to do a quick survey of Lagunans, from the mayor to a few people from our local art, musical, business, theatre, senior and gay communities, to find out what books are on their lists and possibly get some ideas about books I’d like to read – when and if I have the time… (words echoed by almost everyone who responded).

I’m planning to read The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson. I was born in Chicago (suburb Oak Park just west of the city) and spent thirty years in Illinois before moving to California in the 80s. (Go, Cubs!)

I love the true, historical spin of the World’s Fair setting. I moved back temporarily to my “hood” for three years 2007-2010 and lived downtown (north side), around the time that the book had come out. My California friends were reading the book in their monthly book club so I trekked down to Jackson Park, to the site of the Fair on Chicago’s south side and took pictures of the sadly declining and deteriorating park and neighborhood. It was ‘spooky.’

With the feature film coming out starring Leonardo di Caprio and Nick Cage, I believe, it will be a must read. I’m an avid audible book ‘reader’. Currently I’m learning all about elephant grief reading Jodi Picoult’s Leaving Time, which is newsworthy with Kenya stepping up to stop elephant poaching.

--Jo Ann Ekblad

Program/Communications Director

Laguna Beach Seniors at The Susi Q

These are my three books to read this summer… I’ve started two.

The True Believer: Thoughts on the Nature of Mass Movements by Eric Hoffer

I have had this on my bookshelf for years and I’ve just begun to read it. It’s a fascinating look into the conditions that breed extreme nationalistic and religious movements. It is particularly relevant today to come to an understanding of the social and psychological conditions that unify people under the umbrella of distrust and intolerance.

Tenth of December by George Saunders. One of my favorite authors. He’s witty and imaginative. Sunlight suburbs will forever appear dark and menacing after reading Saunders.

The Bottoms by Joe R. Lansdale. He is one of my favorite storytellers. I plan to read all of his books. The last one was Paradise Sky. I started the Bottoms this weekend and immediately was captured by the story of an elderly man reminiscing to an event 60+ years ago when he and his sister discover a body.

--Jonathan Burke

President, LCAD

So many books on my shelf yet to be read, plus magazines a foot high: Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, Time, NY Times Sunday magazine. The books includes a Malcolm Gladwell, Doris Lessing, Jane Smiley, and maybe re-reading a Mark Twain. Plus I›m thinking of getting the Bruce Springsteen bio. Good intentions…

--Toni Iseman

Mayor

When I have time for summer reading, I like to go back and read classics I studied in school long ago. Charles Dickens, Ernest Hemingway, James Joyce. Decades of adult life give you an entirely different perspective on things you thought you knew!

--Rebecca M Lyles

Author: From the Errors of Others

Unfortunately, I’m such a workaholic that I barely have time to read my email, let alone any books. However, my wife just gave me a book as a birthday present and I hope to read it very soon. The title is The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, by Mark Manson. I’ll leave it up to you as to whether to mention it, or not. [We just did!]

--Rick Cirelli

RTC Mortgage

Founder

For so many years, reading was dominated by composer biographies for my writing obligations with Pacific Symphony and No Square. But now? It’s fiction time!

I’ve got science fiction in The Circle by Dave Eggers, and Michael Crichton’s historical fiction Dragon Teeth.

My son will read them as well, between his steady diet of culinary fiction and nonfiction like Knife and Broken Yolks.

My scify (pronounced SKIFF-ee) friend Larry Lewis, on Cress, recommended The Circle. I’m a long time fan of the late great Michael Crichton. Dragon Teeth is his only book, published posthumously, that I haven’t read.

--Bree Burgess Rosen

Founding artistic director

No Square Theatre

I have TWO books so far on my summer reading list! I don’t typically read fiction novels. I love to read books about possibility. I am a possibility junkie! I am mostly drawn to books about living life authentically, with purpose, creativity, love, courage and intention. Stuff like that. The books are Conversations That Matter - I have loved doing several of Landmark’s courses over the years, but this is the first book I will have read of theirs.

The Power of Vulnerability by Brene Brown- I read Brene Brown’s Daring Greatly last year, and love watching her TED Talks. She is on point.

--Chris Tebbutt

Realtor; LGBT Heritage & Culture

Currently I’m half way through The Almost Nearly Perfect People: Behind the Myth of the Scandinavian Utopia,by Michael Booth. I may or may not finish it before the summer solstice, but it’s an interesting overview of the people of Scandinavia (and Iceland). The author, an Englishman who lives in Denmark with his Danish wife, questions to some degree whether these countries’ residents deserve their repeat position as the “world’s happiest people” and why they receive it year after year.

The book was a Christmas gift from my sister and her husband, who will be joining us on a cruise of the Baltic and visit to the “happy” countries later this year.

Another gift, this time from my husband, was Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhoodby Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show. I am a watcher of TDS and find Noah quite appealing. I’m looking forward to reading the book because I’d like to find out more about him and especially more info on Africa. One of the things I like about TDS is that he often mentions goings on in Africa, a rarity on US TV.

Following the Africa theme is The Bad-Ass Librarians of Timbuktu: And Their Race to Save the World’s Most Precious Manuscriptsby Joshua Hammer. I will be reading this non-fiction book for the United Methodist Women’s (of LBUMC) Book Group. According to the cover, a mild-mannered archivist becomes a smuggler to preserve 350,000 ancient secular and Islamic manuscripts from Al Qaeda destruction. Words like “gripping,” “engrossing” and “thriller” are used in the blurbs and I’m looking forward to reading the true story, which has received numerous awards.

I will probably fit in some other books during the summer. I’ll also make time to re-read some of the novels of Barbara Pym, who some have considered the Jane Austen of post-World War II England. She wrote subtly comic, but oh so human books focusing on “excellent women” and their lives and loves.

Donna Feeney

LBUMC