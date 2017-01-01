LBGOP meeting on June 20 covers election of officers and calls for candidates for City Council

The Laguna Beach Republicans (LBGOP) will hold their monthly meeting on Tues, June 20th, at Mozambique, 1740 S Coast Hwy. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Emil Monda, president of the LBGOP invites all Republicans, Independents and Libertarians to attend the meeting. “We will be nominating and electing Officers, calling for candidates for City Council, Dee Perry will provide an update on Laguna Beach Unified School District activities, and there will be an update on the short term rental issue.”

As space is limited, those interested should RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .