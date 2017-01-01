10th Annual Fête de la Musique will fill the streets with fanfare on Sat, June 17: find out musician locations

This Saturday, June 17, the streets of Laguna Beach will be filled with music and much fanfare when the 10th Annual Laguna Beach Fête de la Musique takes place. The day’s festivities start at 12 p.m. at Main Beach with the Children’s Parade and The Swing Set Band playing their swing/jazz tunes.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The Fete is possible due to the hard work of the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association: pictured here, (L-R), the group receives an official Proclamation from the City: Karyn Philippsen, Justin Meyers, Mayor Toni Iseman, Pat Kollenda, Maggie Hempen, Susan Davis, Bill Atkins

The Laguna Playhouse’s most recent Youth Theatre production, the Wizard of Oz will send a costumed performer to sing the signature song “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” in conjunction with the Children’s Parade.

Opening ceremonies with dignitaries begin at 1 p.m. on the Main Beach Cobblestones; at 1:30 - 4 p.m., artists perform at 52 locations, with most along Ocean and Forest Avenues, and spreading south along Coast Highway to Legion Street with a few venues in the HIP District.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Laguna Playhouse is providing an actor from the stage play Hairspray who will perform a number from the musical on Montage Main Beach Stage. A closing musical ceremony at approximately 4 p.m. will take place on the Cobblestones.

Both amateur and professional musicians from a variety of genres will be performing including appearances at the Montage-sponsored Stage at Main Beach and the Mozambique/Skyloft sponsored “Laguna Voice” stage at Mermaid/Glenneyre.

There will also be Folkloric dancers on the Cobblestones as well as sets by The Andersons, the closing act on Main Beach from 2:30 - 4 p.m.

This year, nearly half of the performers are returnees including The Budrows with their famous washboard sounds (Kush Gallery alcove); The Montones with their island-inspired melodies at Wells Fargo Bank; Jason Feddy, one of the original performers, is returning to celebrate the 10th anniversary and will appear at Landmark Plaza; April Walsh, Chanteuse, on Forest Avenue; Caramelle at the Water District Garden; and the bluesy guitar/vocals of Yael & Vlady, at the Coffee Pub in the Lumberyard patio, to name just a few. Joining us for the first time are 22 new performers.

Originating in France in the 1980s, Fête, also known as the International Day of Music, celebrates the beginning of summer and the close affiliation Laguna Beach has with its sister city, Menton, France. Presented by the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, the day’s events are free, and promote the lively arts through music by a variety of musicians, singers and performers.

This anniversary milestone is being presented in partnership with OC Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, the City of Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, Visit Laguna Beach and the Orange County Visitors Association.

Sponsors include Montage Laguna Beach, Mozambique, Skyloft, LUXE Travel, KX 93.5 FM, Bill Atkins, the UPS store in Laguna Beach and VIBE magazine.

For Laguna Beach parking information, visit www.VisitLagunaBeach.com/parking, and download the Visit Laguna Beach app for a real-time Trolley Tracker.

Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association has three sister cities: Menton, France; San Jose del Cabo, Mexico; and St. Ives, England. Since its inception, Laguna Beach Sister Cities, established in 2008, has been focused on cultural, educational and social exchanges. It is a broad-based, Laguna Beach City Council approved, all volunteer, non-profit organization. Call 949.492.0883, visit lagunabeachsistercities.com and view their Facebook page.