A Note from Shaena

On Tuesday evening, the City Council presented a proclamation to honor Stu. Jackie Miller, Stu’s daughter, along with his grandsons John and Peter, joined me in accepting this tribute, warmly presented by Mayor Toni Iseman. We are very grateful for this honor. Stu would have been so touched.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mayor Toni Iseman presents Stu’s family and myself with the City’s proclamation

In addition, Sergio Prince of the OC Supervisors office presented a framed proclamation honoring Stu for his work.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Sergio Prince with Jackie Miller, Stu’s daughter

Stu’s Celebration of Life this Saturday, June 17 at Riddle Field promises to be a wonderful tribute to one of Laguna’s most iconic figures. We hope you’ll join us there.

The Celebration will begin around 11 a.m., when you can enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs and other baseball-related goodies from the Snack Bar. Proceeds from these sales will benefit the Laguna Beach Little League.

At 12 noon, official “remembrances” will start, finishing in plenty of time for you to continue on to Fete de la Musique, a tradition Stu loved.

Best to bring a beach chair and your favorite baseball cap for a true Laguna- and Stu-style community event. There’ll be music and many memories of Laguna’s Stu to share with each other.

Parking is likely to be limited, so please consider carpooling or taking the trolley.

Riddle Field is located at Cliff and Hillcrest Drive above Boat Canyon.

Stu’s family and the Stu News Laguna team hope to see you there to celebrate Stu and the community he loved so very much.

(On a practical note, in the future please be sure to send press releases, emails and letters to Lynette, our editor, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. )