Council staves off death sentence for iconic City Hall pepper tree

By BARBARA DIAMOND

City leaders could not find it in their hearts to completely remove the aging pepper tree in front of City Hall that has been diagnosed as at risk of toppling.

Planned landscape improvements for the front of City Hall included an assessment of the seven trees in the lawn. Two arborists recommended completely removing the pepper tree, but the city council on Tuesday directed the Public Works department to save as much of the tree as possible to promote regeneration and to plant another pepper tree at the same time to avoid any gaps.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

The pepper tree dominates the City Hall landscaping

“I will not vote for anything that kills that tree,” said an emotional Councilman Steven Dicterow.

Landscape architect Ann Christoph said she thinks she came up with notion of preserving the stump during an ad hoc meeting with Beautification Council President Ruben Flores, City staff and landscape architect Bob Borthwick, who was hired by the City to develop a concept for improvements to the City Hall streetscape.

Borthwick came to Tuesday’s meeting prepared for a council decision to root out the tree.

“When I agreed to take on this project, that was my worst nightmare,” Borthwick said. “This breaks my heart.”

“I can’t override the arborists, but I wish I could wave a magic wand.”

Few in the audience at the meeting and no one on the council wanted to kill the tree.

Council stumped by liability issues

However, the liability the City would incur if it took no action after being advised of the risk of the tree falling and injuring people walking by or cars parked in front of City Hall was insurmountable.

“I grew up with this tree, but the reports from the arborists concern me,” said Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd. “It is a matter of public safety. Cut it down to a stump and bring in another tree right away.”

City staff has identified two Southern California sources for mature pepper trees that are up to 30 feet tall to replace the aged 135-year-old, 36-foot-tall, five-foot-diameter tree that bears witness to the growth of Laguna Beach from homesteads to incorporation as a city in 1927, and to a thriving community of artists and environmentalists and a leader in societal causes.

The cost of a new tree is estimated at $30,000 to $40,000, maybe more. If more, City Manager John Pietig said he would request additional funds from the council.

“We will probably go out within the next week and get a tree,” said Pietig.

Costs are expected to cover delivery and planting of the tree.

Still left to decide is the location.

One option is to replace the Cook pine near the City Council Chamber, according to Borthwick. Removal of the pine was recommended by one of the arborists hired to assess the trees in front of City Hall.

Borthwick expects to present a concept for the overall design for the City Hall frontage within a month.