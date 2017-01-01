Strategies to calm Temple Hills Drive traffic debated

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Pedestrians along Temple Hills Drive can look forward to safer walks when traffic calming measures are put in place along the heavily traveled, winding roadway.

The city council approved on Tuesday implementation of options and the cost presented by the Public Works department to slow down traffic on the roadway. Staff was directed to make recommendations at a future meeting for other improvements, specifically whether, how and at what location to construct a sidewalk and to confer with police on enhanced enforcement that is to be forwarded to the council.

“We need to get pedestrians all the way up to Top of the World,” said Councilman Rob Zur Schmiede. “Traffic calming and a sidewalk are two different things.”

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Traffic calming may prevent accidents like this one on THD on 2-2 this year

Measures recommended for traffic calming by the Public Works staff and approved by the council included solar-powered speed feedback signs, edge line striping, advanced striping to warn of sharp curves and two speed tables, speed humps on steroids, large enough for the entire wheelbase of a passenger car to rest on top.

Public Works Director Shohreh Dupius declined to make a recommendation about sidewalks when asked by Council Steve Dicterow. She said there was not public consensus.

“That is precisely why I am asking for your recommendation,” said Dicterow. “If you are looking for a solution that everyone agrees with, we will never get this done.”

In a 2015 survey, 81 respondents supported a raised sidewalk, 47 supported an at-grade pathway and 37 percent opted for no changes.

In 2017, 458 surveys were sent to resident. Of the 61 responses, 32 favored the raised sidewalk, 21 preferred the at-grade pathway and eight said leave it alone.

Resident recommends sidewalk on the west side of Temple Hills Drive

Resident Ronald Meyer suggested on Tuesday that the staff should construct the sidewalk on the west side of Temple Hills Drive.

He said staff did not favor his proposal because the existing sidewalk at the bottom of THD is on the east side, a greater loss of parking spaces and greater expense.

“The ultimate goal should be a sidewalk all the way to the top of THD,” said Meyer. “In this broader context the arguments for placing a sidewalk on the east side are no longer compelling.”

Resident Chris Reed recommended putting bicyclists on the sidewalks so they don’t interfere with traffic, particularly uphill traffic.

Public Works will come back to council with further recommendations at a publically noticed meeting, to include all 458 residents surveyed last month.

“This is just Phase One of a larger project,” said Mayor Toni Iseman.