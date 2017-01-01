About those photo permits: here’s a clarification from the City

There’s been quite a bit of chat on social media about photo permits and who might have to pay what for taking photographs within the bounds of Laguna Beach… Here’s a clarification from the City’s Facebook page.

The quick take-away about photo permits: The City of Laguna Beach does NOT require a photo permit if you are taking photos for your own use. We never have, though we admit our photo permit information could have been worded more clearly. We have edited it.

The longer explanation about photo permits: The City of Laguna Beach requires people who receive compensation for taking photographs or film on City-owned land to obtain a permit. This policy is consistent with other cities in Orange County and with the State of California Parks Dept. http://bit.ly/2st8QwV

There is no permit required for people who are taking photographs or film for their own use or who are not compensated for the images they produce.