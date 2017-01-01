Club Q celebrates 4th anniversary at Susi Q as first and only LGBT Club for seniors in Orange County

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

As everyone knows by now, on May 9, the Laguna Beach City Council proclaimed June as LGBT Heritage and Culture month. Larry Ricci, the founder of Club Q, says that as the last sentence of the proclamation was read, “Forever the month of June is recognized as LGBT month…” it was very emotional. The forever did it for him. “It was the first time I felt respected for who I am instead of being discriminated against for who I am.”

How did the first and only LGBT Club for seniors in Orange County get started and why is it successful? Club Q just celebrated its fourth anniversary.

As with many things, out of need.

Larry speaks from experience. He’s lived here for 40 years. “My gay life was and is in Laguna Beach, although today it’s quite different. But back then, there was a large happy, healthy village of LGBT persons.”

Four years ago, Larry planted the seed of the idea of Club Q while visiting Mariann Tracy, the Program Director at Susi Q. At the time, he said to her,” I have an idea.”

Click on the photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Club Q celebrates four years of success

Sitting in the room where the first meeting of Club Q was held, he says, “There were lots of gay men and women over 50 who still lived in Laguna, yet the activities were more restricted now than they were back then, the bars had closed, and the demographic had changed. I was ready for bed and the television remote control at about the same time I used to get ready to go out and party. There was nowhere to gather, and no events before 8 or 9 p.m.”

After he wrote up a synopsis of the concept for Club Q, Larry submitted it to Mariann, Nadia Babayi, and Chris Quilter, at Susi Q. Under the umbrella of a non-profit, they already had several clubs, 12 to be exact, and this would be the #13. It was unanimously approved.

On the first Fri in June, 2013, Club Q held its inaugural meeting. The Laguna Room at Susi Q was full, with people overflowing into the hallway. Now Club Q has 100 members on the roster and an average attendance of 25-40. There is no charge for joining, the Club is funded solely by donations. Members vary in age, the youngest is 45, and the oldest are a couple, 89 and 93.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Fun is had by all at the anniversary celebration

Club Q meets on the first and third Fri of each month from 3-5 p.m. (the time available at the center). Once a month (on the third Fri), they have Movie of the Month Day. This month they’re showing The Birdcage. They provide coffee, sodas, candy and popcorn, and often members bring something to share.

In addition to the movie days, they also have potlucks and music, and on the more serious side, they host educational speakers on topics such as Medicare, senior fraud, and various financial issues. However, the events aren’t limited to the site. Yesterday they went on a field trip to Bowers Museum in Santa Ana.

But far and away, Larry admits that the Club’s biggest deals are the anniversary parties. The community room fills with people, both members and guests, chatting and feasting on potluck dishes and rainbow cake. Even Chief Laura Farinella and some of the police officers show up to meet and mingle. At these celebrations, Larry always makes a point of thanking members for their participation. He says, “Without members, we don’t have a club.”

But Club Q is not all about gathering for fun, the Club members do much more than just socialize. They support three charities with annual drives: The ASL on Laguna Cyn Rd, Laguna Beach Food Pantry, and Spark of Love. On the first Friday of Dec, members pack up toys collected for the Spark of Love Toy Drive and walk them down to the Police Station. They also donate gifts to the Susi Q Bingo group.

Larry also networks with other clubs, Rainbow Club of Laguna Woods, The LGBT Center OC, and the OC Accept.

Who would have imagined that four years ago when Larry planted the seed of the idea of Club Q in Mariann Tracy’s office, that it would not only fill a void, but blossom into a roster of 100 members and celebrate four years of success.