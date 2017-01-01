Country Fair at the SoLag Garden Park on June 25 will feature homegrown art and music

The South Laguna Community Garden Park invites the community to a Country Fair on Sunday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Garden Park at the corner of Eagle Rock Way and Coast Highway.

The Country Fair promises to be fun for all ages

The Country Fair will feature local crafters who specialize in handmade arts, prizes donated by local restaurants and businesses and live music by talented Laguna Beach High School students.

Donations to the Garden Park acquisition fund will be tax deductible and gratefully accepted. Funds are needed toward purchasing the property so that the beautiful Garden Park will be come a permanent oasis in our city.

In addition, food donations for the Laguna Beach Food Pantry are suggested.

This is truly an event for our entire community, bringing awareness to the importance of the Garden Park, collecting food for those who rely on the Pantry, and giving our local youth the experience of playing for an audience and being a featured part of the garden community.