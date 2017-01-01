View the Pageant and new festival grounds before they open to the public: Chamber Night at the Pageant, July 5

On Wed, July 5, the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce offers Chamber Night at the Pageant as an opportunity to be one of the select few to see the 2017 Pageant of the Masters and view the newly renovated grounds before it opens to the public. This year’s theme is The Grand Tour.

Click on photo for larger image

From the 2016 Pageant: now preview 2017’s Grand Tour with the Chamber

Pageant tickets become a passport to experience spectacle, music, stories and grand illusions as masterpieces come to life. As an added benefit, attendees can use their Pageant tickets to visit the Festival of Arts free all summer long, enjoying artwork, hands-on demonstrations, wine tasting, and much more.

In addition, for the night of the performance, three restaurants, Lumberyard, Tivoli Terrace, and Nirvana Grille are giving ticket holders a 20 percent discount.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and the Pageant performance begins at 8:30 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m.

Tickets are $60 per person and will be available for pick up at the Chamber of Commerce or mailed out, depending on preference. Seats are reserved. To purchase tickets, go to http://www.lagunabeachchamber.org/events/details/chamber-night-at-the-pageant-2017-46702.

Proceeds benefit the LB Chamber of Commerce.