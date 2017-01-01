Spice up your life with Ginger: Pet of the Week

Ginger is a spayed young female rabbit. We don’t know much about her, but just looking at her should be enough. Although ginger the spice can be zesty, this Ginger looks as if she’d be a mellow addition to any family. Don’t pass her up.

Click on the photo for a larger image

Ginger (spicy or not) would be a nice addition to any family

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, (949) 497-3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures: www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.