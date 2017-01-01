Ogle an octopus at Divers’ Cove on Mon June 19

On Monday June 19, an octopus sculpture and bench will be officially unveiled at northern section of Heisler Park, overlooking Divers Cove, on Monday, June 19 at 5:30 p.m. Laguna Beach artist Casey Parlette created Tide Pool Kraken and Strand of Life.

The Ostensen and Olenicoff families donated the bronze sculpture and stone and bronze bench as part of the City’s public art program.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lynette

The Heisler Park octopus awaits its official unveiling

Happily for those of us seeking calm for our restless minds, the sculpture doesn’t demand deep thought – which is appropriate for art in some settings, of course – but instead its rotund form invites peaceful contemplation, tactile engagement and uncomplicated pleasure. The Heisler octopus simply looks very much at home on its rocky perch, and is naturally beautiful, just like Laguna.

--Lynette