City Manager’s Updates

Stu News Laguna will have more information on some of these updates in our Tuesday edition

Heal The Bay Report Card States Laguna Beach As Having Some Of The Best Water Quality In California - Heal the Bay has released their 2016-2017 Beach Report Card and Laguna’s beaches are noted among the best in California.

Of the 14 Orange County beaches on the Honor Roll, seven are located in Laguna Beach. The report also states that Laguna Beach between Aliso Point and Mussel Cove consistently has the best water quality in California and the beach at Laguna Lido Apartments has been on the Honor Roll every year since Heal the Bay started recording beach grades in 1990. (Editor: Hooray for Laguna!)

Water quality is best during the summer months when the City diverts storm drain runoff to the sewer. The Heal the Bay Report Card can be found on www.healthebay.org.

Family Fun at Laguna’s Summer Breeze Service Kick-Off Event - On Saturday, July 1, the City of Laguna Beach will hold a fun-filled kickoff event to launch this year’s Summer Breeze bus service at the Summer Breeze parking lot at the corner of the 405 freeway and SR133 (near Laguna Canyon Row).

The event starts at 10 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m. offering family fun festivities for the whole family. There will be carnival games, refreshments, and prizes and there is no cost for the attendees.

There will also be a special drawing for the first 100 people to ride the Summer Breeze that day. Prizes include two premier seats to the Festival of the Arts’ Pageant of the Masters, tickets to Taste of Laguna, Laguna Playhouse, restaurants and more! For additional information on the Summer Breeze free parking and bus service, go to www.lagunabeachcity.net/summerbreeze.

Community Services Department Relocation - On June 19, the Community Services Department will relocate staff offices to the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center at 380 Third Street. All department business will be conducted from the Community Center at that time. This includes: wedding, film and alcohol permits; recreation activities; Hortense Miller Garden tours; bus passes for Laguna Beach Transit; the Forest Avenue banner program; Main Beach Park cobblestone area and Farmer’s Market temporary use permits; and neighborhood-specific and business parking permits. For more information, call (949) 497-0304.

Summer Pipeline Preparations Downtown - The growing number of summertime visitors to our City triggers special attention given to the City’s wastewater system. As the downtown area becomes increasingly busy so too does the wastewater volume that originates from restaurants, hotels, businesses, and public restrooms. The sewer pipelines in the downtown area are cleaned at least quarterly to eliminate the build-up of grease in the main lines. The Wastewater Division crew just completed hydro-jetting the downtown area as a part of the pre-festival cleaning operations.

Annual Composting Classes - The City’s solid waste hauler, Waste Management, will offer the third of four free composting classes on Saturday, June 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lang Park, located at 21540 Wesley Drive. Compost and worm bins will be available for purchase during the class at a discounted price. For more information, contact the Waste Management class instructor, Lisa Ryder, at (310) 874-2499 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Downtown Area Sidewalk Curb Painting - The City will be conducting sidewalk curb painting in the downtown area on Sunday, June 18, from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Monday, June 19, This will not affect traffic or businesses downtown.

CERT Community Education - Both this week and next week on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Alta Laguna extension CERT members will be handing out educational materials on the new smoking ordinance, fire prevention, disaster preparedness, as well as, recruiting for the next CERT class in September.