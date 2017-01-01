10 local women artists create responses to President Trump; exhibits on show at BC Space until July 15

“Women OnWord,” a unique exhibit inspired by the election of the president last November, showcases the work of selected women artists who were asked to create works that included words juxtaposed with their own style and media.

“With the election of Donald Trump, I decided it was vital for women artists to speak their mind and that creating pieces inserting words, might be an asset in producing some meaningful work. For a number of us the challenge of incorporating words was unique, while being part of the usual avenue for others,” Jennifer Griffiths, who curated the exhibition, notes.

Photo courtesy BC Space

Artist Hedy Buzan, Rev. Dr. Paul Murray, mixed media

Griffiths adds, “Aesthetically, the art works exhibited here relay a softness... the feminine, moving straight to the significance of commitment, inclusion, strength and determination. The underlying tremor of jitters (that we all feel) is there for sure, but dances below the main force of each work.”

Photo courtesy BC Space

Artist Darlene Campbell, S.O.S., Oil on board

The result is an extraordinary visual and visceral feast by some of our great locals, Griffiths says.

Artists include Hedy Buzan, Darlene Campbell, Sandra Jones Campbell, Jennifer Griffiths, Dana Herkelrath, Andrea Lee Harris McGee, Bette Mcintire, Colleen Kennedy Premer, Karen Feuer Schwager and Sheryl Smith Seltzer.

The show, Women OnWord, curated by Griffiths, is on view at BC Space, 235 Forest Ave.

On July 12, the studio will host an event featuring women writers reading their words on President Trump. Call 497-1880 for more information.