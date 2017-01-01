Escape into dreams at the exhibit “Extended Vacation” running until July 30 at the JoAnne Artman Gallery

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents “Extended Vacation,” a group exhibition featuring Anthony Hunter, Ryan Jones, Robert Mars, and Billy Schenck. The exhibit opened on June 15 and will continue through July 30. JoAnne Artman Gallery is located at 326 N Coast Hwy.

With the beckoning suggestion of the possibility of the dream escape, this summer guests can experience an “Extended Vacation,” featuring artists Anthony Hunter, Ryan Jones, Robert Mars and Billy Schenck.

Billy Schenck has a definitive flair for highlighting the drama, and evoking the action of classic Westerns along with their corresponding mythology.

Billy Schenck, “Scorpion I,” oil on canvas

British painter Anthony Hunter delivers a fresh take on abstract expressionism, creating works that are both emotionally powerful and visually captivating. Hunter, who has been immersed in the art world as an art fabricator for Damien Hirst, is known for his energetic compositions, unexpected palettes, and innovative use of materials.

A New York based artist, Robert Mars integrates his own cultural icons with imagery of America’s Golden Age with various paper ephemera. Focusing on 50’s and 60’s iconography, the images take us back to a pre-reality TV era, when icons and celebrities were tantalizingly out of reach. Each image reads as an enticing glimpse of a not so distant past.

Ryan Jones, “Extended Vacation,” oil on canvas

Ryan Jones’ work combines elements of the surreal with luxe, Pop referential imagery, bringing us into a world of mystery and intrigue with a little bit of the uncanny. Luxurious, lustrous, and lush scenarios introduce us to a world of a stolen moment, presented through a hyper-realistic visual collage. Galloping horses, blood orange sunsets, dusty cowboys, one can almost feel the rising heat from the sun-warmed earth.

For further information, contact JoAnne Artman at 949-510-5481, or e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or at the website: http://www.joanneartmangallery.com/