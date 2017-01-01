Laguna’s nonprofit Arts & Culture industry generates $95.4 million in economic activity and 2.5K+ jobs

The nonprofit arts and culture industry generates $95.4 million in annual economic activity in Laguna Beach, supporting 2,512 full-time equivalent jobs and generating $8.8 million in local and state government revenues, according to the Arts & Economic Prosperity 5 national economic impact study.

Americans for the Arts, which conducted the study, is the nation’s leading nonprofit organization for advancing the arts and arts educationin partnership with the City of Laguna Beach.

Results show that nonprofit arts and culture organizations spent $40.1 million during fiscal year 2015. This spending is far-reaching: organizations pay employees, purchase supplies, contract for services and acquire assets within their community.

Those dollars, in turn, generated $32.6 million in household income for local residents and $8.8 million in local and state government revenues.

The arts mean business

“This study demonstrates that the arts are an economic and employment powerhouse both locally and across the nation,” said Robert L. Lynch, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts. “A vibrant arts and culture industry helps local businesses thrive and helps local communities become stronger and healthier places to live. Leaders who care about community and economic vitality can feel good about choosing to invest in the arts. Nationally as well as locally, the arts mean business.”

In addition to spending by organizations, the nonprofit arts and culture industry leverages $55 million in event-related spending by its audiences. As a result of attending a cultural event, attendees often eat dinner in local restaurants, pay for parking, buy gifts and souvenirs, and pay a babysitter.

The arts make Laguna special – and are key to its economic vitality

“I have always known that the arts in Laguna Beach make it a special place, but it is wonderful to learn just how much they contribute to the economic vitality of our town,” said Mayor Toni Iseman.

The Arts & Economic Prosperity 5 study was conducted by Americans for the Arts and supported by The Ruth Lilly Fund of Americans for the Arts. Americans for the Arts’ local, regional, and statewide project partners contributed both time and financial support to the study. Financial information from organizations was collected in partnership with DataArts™, using a new online survey interface.

For a full list of the communities who participated in the Arts & Economic Prosperity 5 study, visit www.AmericansForTheArts.org/AEP5Partners.

The Laguna Beach study can be found at http://www.lagunabeachcity.net/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=18372