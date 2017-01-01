Summer Breeze makes the ride fine/Blowing through the canyon past the lines

(With apologies to Seals & Crofts)

The City of Laguna Beach will once again offer the Summer Breeze service, which offers free parking and a free bus ride to people in Orange County who want to visit Laguna attractions as well as local friends and family who live in Laguna, but don’t want to deal with the traffic.

The bus runs along Laguna Canyon Road, stopping at the Sawdust Festival, Art-A-Fair, Festival of the Arts, and Pageant of the Masters, the Laguna Playhouse and the Laguna Beach Bus Station where riders can also connect with the free Laguna Beach Trolley.

And this year, to kick off the Summer Breeze service, on Saturday July 1 the City will hold a fun-filled kickoff event at the Summer Breeze parking lot at the corner of the 405 Freeway and SR133 (near Laguna Canyon Row).

The event starts at 10 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m. offering festivities for the whole family. There will be carnival games, refreshments and prizes, and there is no cost for the attendees.

There will also be a special drawing for the first 100 people to ride the Summer Breeze that day. Prizes include two premier seats to the Festival of the Arts’ Pageant of the Masters, tickets to Taste of Laguna, Laguna Playhouse, restaurants and more. And who knows, you might even catch the scent of jasmine blowing through your mind…)

The Summer Breeze Bus Service will run every Saturday and Sunday starting July 1 through September 3, every thirty minutes from 11 a.m. to midnight. Free parking is at a peripheral parking lot near the SR133/I-405 (Laguna Canyon Road) interchange in Irvine.

For more information about the program, visit the Laguna Beach website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/summerbreeze.