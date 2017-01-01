The biggest most colorful party of the month will happen this weekend: Just follow the rainbow(s)

Visit Laguna Beach and Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce are gearing up to host the biggest most colorful party of the month with OC Pride’s Laguna Beach Party on Sunday June 25.

LGBT Heritage & Culture Month is in full swing in Laguna Beach, with rainbow flags adorning Coast Highway and colorful posters in the windows of local businesses.

All the rainbow flags around town show visitors and residents alike that Laguna Beach embraces diversity and celebrates the contributions of the LGBT community to the fabric of our town. Everyone, straight or gay, is encouraged to participate in the community events.

Rainbow flag adorns the flower shop

“The Laguna Beach LGBT Heritage & Culture Committee is so pleased to see the participation of so many residents and businesses. This is the heart of Laguna Beach to be certain,” said Chris Tebbutt, who has been the driving force behind the city’s first LGBT Heritage & Culture Month.

The Laguna Beach Party on June 25 begins with a family-friendly party on West Street Beach (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) including a DJ, Sunscreen Tent by MD Solar, IV Hydration by Laguna Beach Aesthetics, games and prizes.

Following the beach there’ll be a dance party at the legendary Boom Boom Room (2 – 10 p.m.) including a DJ, go-go dancers and a drag show. $5 cover and drink tickets will be sold at the door. Cash or credit card accepted. 21 and over.

After the Boom, partiers are invited to head over to Main Street Bar & Cabaret (2 p.m. – 2 a.m.) for more dancing and drag shows. No cover. Cash or credit card accepted. 21 and over.

LBPD Police Chief will be Grand Marshal in OC Parade

The day before, on Saturday June 24, OC Pride’s Festival and Parade will take place in downtown Santa Ana. For the first time ever, a Laguna Beach group will be marching in the parade. Led by Main Street Bar & Cabaret, the group will have a beach party theme and include Susi Q Senior Center, HIV Advisory Committee, Shanti OC, Laguna Playhouse and others.

Laguna Beach Police Chief Laura Farinella will be a Community Grand Marshal and will have a recruiting booth set up at the festival. Other Laguna Beach police officers will march with an LGBT police officers association. The parade and festival is free and open to all ages.

For more information visit VisitGayLagunaBeach.com