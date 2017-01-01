Print | Email

Sunday June 25 is the date of the Second Annual International Greeter Day

Festivities to celebrate the Second Annual Greeters Day will take place at 10 a.m. on Main Beach on Sunday June 25. 

We will be serving Gina’s Pizza, deserts from Ce’ La Vie, and beverages provided by the Heidelberg Cafe.

In 2016 a large crowd celebrated: this year the event take place at Main Beach

Greeters around the world are dedicated to spreading peace, love, joy and acceptance. Their goal is to illuminate the fact that we are here to enjoy this beautiful world we live in and that it is imperative we connect with one another and share in the joy and wonder it is to be human.

Residents are asked to come out and show their love and support for local greeter Michael Minutoli, as he continues the 127 year tradition of greeting In Laguna Beach.

More information can be found at www.thegreeter.org

 

