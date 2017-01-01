LagunaTunes presents Broadway Baby! a free concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday June 25 at LBHS

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

LagunaTunes Community Chorus will present a free concert entitled Broadway Baby! at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, at the Laguna Beach High School Artists’ Theatre, 625 Park Avenue.

Broadway Baby! is a musical romp through Broadway favorites spanning seven decades, from the forties to the present. The concert includes highlights from Cole Porter to Monty Python, Irving Berlin to Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rodgers and Hammerstein to Mel Brooks, and Stephen Sondheim to Stephen Schwartz.

Monty Python! Mel Brooks! Stephen Sondheim!

I’ll be going for sure. Mention Monty Python and Mel Brooks in one sentence describing a performance and you have a winner, as far as I’m concerned.

Indeed, the performance promises to be a high-energy family show that runs the gamut from beautiful and inspiring to downright silly. Whether you love magical music moments or a good belly laugh, there’s something in it for you, Rebecca Lyles, publicity coordinator for the group, is willing to guarantee.

LagunaTunes is a 60-member chorus is led by Bob Gunn, popular director of Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir. Gunn’s entertaining choral productions are well known throughout Southern California.

Submitted photo

Annette Stutzman says that singing with LagunaTunes is one of the best decisions she’s ever made: “Being a part of this family of music lovers gets better every year.”

Lyles says that Bob Gunn is the most talented musician, the best teacher, and the kindest, funniest, dearest director she’s ever worked with.

“Sounds like hyperbole, I know, but it’s true,” Lyles says. “Every year he takes a rag-tag bunch of walk-ons (we don’t require auditions) and makes us into performers. He sets high standards and, under his guidance, we meet them. Rehearsals are high-energy, positive, and non-threatening. And the concerts are always a delight!”

I can attest to that, after attending the LagunaTunes Christmas concert last year at the high school. I’m not much of a one for traditions, but their joyful singing really did stir my soul at a time when it needed some stirring.

Submitted photo

Patti Jo Kiraly, one of the first LagunaTunes singers, and still singing

LagunaTunes singer Patti Jo Kiraly recalls, “I joined LagunaTunes while the concept was in discussions with Pat Kollenda, Lisa Morrice and Roxanna Ward in the holiday season of 2002/03. We started rehearsing in the early months of 2003 in the basement of Legion Hall (now NoSquare Theatre). We had about 15 members, 14 women and one man. Brave soul.

“I can’t imagine a life without singing. Both my parents are music teachers and I was raised to think of music as the most important and influential form of art. I am lucky to have sung with LagunaTunes all these years and to have been directed by Roxanna Ward, Christine Cornell and our current conductor and musical genius Bob Gunn.”

LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone (no auditions) and presents two concerts per year. Funding is provided by the Festival of Arts Foundation and The Lodging Establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

More information: www.lagunatuneschorus.com or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

See you at Broadway Baby! on June 25 at 4 p.m. at the Artists’ Theatre.