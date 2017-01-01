Girl Scouts of OC honor Laguna Beach girls and volunteers at Appreciation Luncheon

On Sunday, June 4, Girl Scouts of Orange County and its Board of Directors came together with more than 700 guests to celebrate the incredible accomplishments of Girl Scouts and the adult volunteers who support them at the Celebrate! Recognition luncheon at the Disneyland Hotel.

The following Laguna Beach residents, a husband and wife team, received a prestigious award during the event.

Click on photo for a larger image

2017 Good Guy Award Recipients: Lorrin Montag Sr., Andrew Knobloch, Cesar Carrasco, Doug Hill, and Steve Baker

Steve Baker was honored with the Good Guy Award, a special recognition designed to say ‘thank you’ to the terrific men who work “behind the scenes” to assist Girl Scouts without having an official title.

Steve has worked behind the scenes for over 10 years supporting his wife, children, and their three Girl Scout troops. He’s constructed Food Fair booths, carted truckloads of cookies during the Cookie Sale, and shared his computer expertise. He even marched in the local Laguna Beach Patriot’s Day parade proudly wearing a cookie box costume.

Jennifer Baker received the Appreciation Pin, a national award that recognizes volunteers who have delivered outstanding service to Girl Scouts. Jennifer leads two troops and also supports event planning for the Laguna Beach Service Unit. Her innovative ideas created the Girl Scout Mother/Daughter Tea and Girl Scout Caroling on the Trolley.

Jennifer is an advocate for Girl Scouts’ Highest Awards programs and arranges to have older girls demonstrate their Bronze, Silver, and Gold Award projects to the younger girls at community events.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

2017 Appreciation Pin Recipients: Lorena Montes, Brigitte Lindstrom, Addy Lerner, Lisa Craig, Sue Baldwin-Laird, Chris Evans, Jennifer Baker.

Reflecting on the award recipients, Girl Scouts of Orange County CEO Nancy Nygren shared her gratitude. “I am very proud to take part in this celebration, honoring some of the hardest working, most dedicated volunteers any organization could have. Together, we are educating our communities about the importance and relevancy of the Girl Scout Leadership Development Experience while changing thousands of girls’ lives for the better.”

To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit GirlScoutsOC.org.