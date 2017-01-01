Higher spending approved for City officials

The city council has upped the spending limits for city department heads and the city manager.

Last updated in 2000, the authorized spending increase is expected to help streamline the procurement process, expediting the delivery of goods and services, according to a staff report. The costs of goods and services have increased significantly and the purchase power of the dollar has decreased 27 percent since the last increase.

“It is time we moved in this direction,” said Councilman Steve Dicterow.

The limit for department heads was raised from $5,000 to $10,000 per purchase.

City Manager John Pietig’s authorized spending was increased from $10,000 to $30,000.

Prior to the increase, Pietig’s limit was one of the lowest for a city manager in South Orange County.

The higher limits approved by the council at the June 13 meeting is consistent with the median limits of other South County cities.

City approves financing for new Playhouse roof

The Laguna Playhouse will tap a Cultural Facilities matching grant for funds to replace the roof, repair water damage to offices and replace carpeting in the offices and backstage.

Funding from the grant must be approved by the Cultural Facilities Grant Committee: Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd, Councilman Bob Whalen, Playhouse board member Joe Hanauer and Malcolm Warner, director of the Laguna Art Museum, which also received a matching grant.

Total cost of the Playhouse proposal is $125,000, to be deducted from the $500,000 grant. The project complies with all the grant guidelines and work is expected to begin shortly.

The Playhouse and the museum have exceeded the $250,000 annual donation requirement of the grant program.

Playhouse donations included additional gifts from the trustees and from donors solicited by mail, and email. It is believed that the challenge of matching the grant has increased donations that would not ordinarily have been made.

--By Barbara Diamond