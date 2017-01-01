A Note from Shaena

On June 20, Stu would have been 75 years old. He wasn’t here to celebrate his birthday in person, but he would have loved the gift of the wonderful film that has now memorialized his Celebration of Life forever (see below or visit https://youtu.be/w6J-MQiBeCU). Thank you so much to Sparkle Films, who produced the film, and to all those who participated in the Celebration last Saturday, in person or in spirit.

The film, which was beautifully edited and produced by Cory Love Sparkhul, with cinematography by Sparkle Films, features speeches by Brandon Leahy, myself, Chris Keller, Bob Whalen, Sharbie Higuchi, Toni Iseman, Pastor Don Sciortino, and Mark Christy, as well as the photography of Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier.

(Cory says to make sure to watch the film in HD. I agree. The cinematography is awesome!)

I wanted once again to thank Laguna Beach Little League for their amazing contributions to the day, staffing the Snack Bar, creating the beautiful centerpieces, and chalking up the field in such creative ways.

Thank you also for the many, many tributes to Stu that we’ve received here at Stu News, and thank you for the confidence you have shown in the Stu team’s ability to continue his tradition. We aim to do him proud!