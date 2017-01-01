Funds are needed to help the man who helps protects our homes

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Residents may not recognize Agotilio Moreno’s name but they know him by sight--- traversing the hillsides of Laguna with goats.

Moreno, whose home and family are in Peru, has spent two decades helping Laguna prevent wildfires, now he needs help.

“His wife, Alejandrina, has breast cancer and he can’t afford to leave his job to go home and care for her, said Kim Duensing. “He has been herding goats in Laguna for 20 years, seven days a week, even Christmas – I know because he spends the holidays with us. His visa is set up so he can only go home every three years to visit his family. He pays income taxes, but isn’t eligible for Social Security.

“If he makes it home to his tiny Incan mountain village, he and his wife must travel 14 hours by bus to reach the hospital in Lima for her treatment and then they must stay at a hotel.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

The goatherd with one of the kids in the herd

Efforts to bring his wife to the United States were dropped because of the expense of the medical care here and the Morenos have no health insurance.

Duensing is among the folks trying to raise money so Morena can go home to care for his wife, help pay for her health care and expenses for his twin daughters’ last two years in college while he is not working.

“Agotilio told us about his wife’s illness about a year ago, but we didn’t understand the severity until another family – Paul and Laura Storke – called us and advised that it was worse than we realized,” said Duensing.

Her husband, Dr. Rob Duensing, called the hospital in Lima, Peru to check on Alejandrina’s medical record.

“That was when we found out how bad it was,” said Duensing.

The Storkes and the Duensings decided they had to do something to help Moreno get home.

“First we contacted Fire Prevention Officer Ray Lardie, Moreno’s supervisor,” Duensing said. “Agotilio was afraid he wouldn’t get his job back if he left to care for his wife.

“Ray said it wouldn’t be a problem so we put the story out on www.gofundme.com so people could donate online to Laguna gives back #Agotilio.”

The Duensings also set up a bank account for the online or direct donations to Moreno.

It is a labor of love.

Duensing first met Moreno when she and her husband bought the old church in Bluebird Canyon and converted it to a private home.

“Agotilio had parked his trailer on the back parking lot for years and I told him he could stay,” said Duensing. “We have just loved every minute spent with him.

“Independently of us, Ulla Hengstebeck walked the entire Skyline Drive to distribute flyers on his behalf.”

Duensing plans to attend the council meeting on Tuesday to make residents aware of Moreno’s plight. The parents whose children attended the Community Learning Center will be at the Farmers Market on Saturday to sell lemonade and tell Moreno’s story.