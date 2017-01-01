Have fun with the LBPD at Ruby’s on July 15: They’ll work for tips of a different kind, all for a great cause

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Laguna Beach police love to serve the public and they love to get tips – but usually they want the types of tips that help them catch the bad guys.

But that isn’t the kind of serving they’ll be doing or the sorts of tips they’ll be looking for on Saturday July 15 at Ruby’s Diner…on that day, officers will be serving hungry customers and hoping to get donations for the Special Olympics as tips in return for their good work.

Tip-A-Cop should present an arresting sight

It’s hoped that many residents will turn out during the five hours, from noon to five p.m., where they can be served and protected at Ruby’s Diner in a very personal way.

The Tip-a-Cop event should present an arresting sight, watching the cops nabbing dishes to take to the tables, checking dinner plates instead of license plates and writing up orders instead of tickets.

The officers’ generosity, giving of their time, and willingness to get their hands dirty in a different way from usual, is much to be admired.

Some are more confident about their waiting skills than others.

Emergency Management Coordinator Jordan Villwock tells Stu News Laguna, “I worked at BJ’s Pizza when I was younger so I know how to do the job. I’m looking forward to refreshing my serving skills and working alongside the Special Olympics athletes.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy LBPD

Beach Patrol Officer Aureliano Becerra does time in the mini-jail at a previous year’s event (and doesn’t seem to like it much…)

On a more serious note, Corporal Darrel Short is excited about Tip-a-Cop because, he says, “I like being able to serve the public in a different way than law enforcement normally does and the Special Olympics is a noble cause.”

The event is doubly meaningful for Detective Jordan Mirakian. “As an athlete and police officer, I enjoy the opportunity to work alongside other athletes. The Special Olympics is an amazing non-profit that encourages teamwork and confidence,” he says.

The LBPD, along with the international law enforcement community, has a longstanding relationship with the Special Olympics.

Click on photo for a larger image

Detective Sergeant Jim Cota is good at serving the public in every way

During this event, customers are encouraged to “tip the cop” for their service in the form of a tax- deductible donation, 100 percent of which goes to the Special Olympics program. This is in addition to the customary tip left for the restaurant’s server for their service.

While supporting a great cause, the community can enjoy great food, and interact with some of Laguna Beach’s ‘Finest’ and Special Olympics athletes.

Fun for kids, too: what kid doesn’t want to see a police car up close?

The Police Department will have static displays with a police car, motorcycle, police K-9 unit and a mini jail. There will also be a fingerprinting station, face painting, and a balloon artist.

Special Olympics relies on fundraisers for the many services it provides to our Special Olympics athletes. Events are held annually in more than 170 countries for people with intellectual disabilities. More than 3.1 million athletes of all ages are involved in these Special Olympics programs.

The LBPD is proud to be able to play a small part in providing opportunities for the athletes to train, compete, have fun, and become productive and respected members of society.

The Tip-a-Cop fundraiser will take place on Sat, July 15, from noon to 5 p.m., at Ruby’s Diner located at 30622 Pacific Coast Hwy.

For further information, contact: Lieutenant Joe Torres at (949) 497-0330 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.